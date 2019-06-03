“I try to treat each patron like I’m working for them. I try to do a good job for them.”

The recipient of the Hawley Public Library’s Charles and Alma Hames Volunteer of the Year Award for 2018, Connie Conrad uses these words to describe her efforts as a Volunteer Librarian each Friday morning.

“I’ve loved every minute I have spent here. I love to see people come in. I never sit down because the Main Desk is high and our patrons can see me better when I stand. Only when I have to use the computer do I sit down.”

A graduate of Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing and of St Joseph’s College and a veteran of 30 years with Social Security’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Conrad and her husband Jim were residents of Maryland until they retired about 15 years ago.

3 DAYS TO 16 YEARS

A three-day trip to the northeast Pennsylvania in 2003 brought them to Lakeville and the quick decision to make it their home. “We had no information on people, where to shop for food and gas, but it all worked out,” she says laughing.

Conrad notes that her involvement with the Hawley Library began soon after when the late Barbara Smyth, a long-time volunteer, said to her “I want you to come to the Library.”

That invitation resulted in three weeks of training with volunteer JoAnn Beardsley and 16 years, so far, of Friday mornings working at the Main Desk.

COUNT ON CONNIE

“Connie is a truly great volunteer and a tremendous asset to the Library,” notes Executive Director Deb Corcoran. “Visitors to the Library on Friday mornings are greeted with her warm smile and caring manner. And they know they can count on Connie for help and assistance. She won’t give up until she finds the answers to their questions.”

“I love to see people come in,” says Conrad, continuing, “It’s amazing! We always meet their needs. Directions, maps, tax information, federal forms, notary public, services – we will find a way!!!”

The Hames Volunteer of the Year Award is named for Charles and Alma Hames, a Hawley couple who were lifelong dedicated community volunteers. In addition, Mrs. Hames was among the original founders of the Hawley Library.