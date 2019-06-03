At this time I pause to say thanks to Katie Collins, who served as The News Eagle’s full-time reporter. Katie moved on, May 24 and is no longer with the company. We are very sorry to see her go, and wish her the very best in her future endeavors.

Katie worked here six years. In that time she played a very large part in building up The News Eagle, with her personality, her enthusiasm, work ethic and genuine care she exhibited for the people she wrote about across the area.

She did a wonderful job, searching out news tips and pursuing stories, as well as keeping on top of the newspaper’s online presence and social media. She embraced the Wallenpaupack And Delaware Valley school districts, loving her assignments (most of which she asked to do) covering the amazing accomplishments of local students as well as teachers and others who serve.

You’d see her at all sorts of events, camera and recorder in hand, at festivals, fairs and other community events, all the many things that help make our small towns great. She loves making videos, including on the spot live streaming at the townships she covered!

Her pleasant way on the phone and making people feel welcome at the front counter was such an asset.

Thank you, Katie, for being part of the team!