On Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm Wells Fargo, Lake Region will present the program 8 Rules of Thumb to Financial Health : One Step at a Time at Hawley Public Library.

You don’t need to be a CPA or math expert to improve your financial situation, nor do you need to make drastic changes. You can get started with simple, easy-to-follow steps and financial guidelines that can make a big difference in the long run.

Join us on June 18 and find out how small changes can easily turn into habits that will start you on your journey to better financial health.

Hawley Public Library is located at 103 Main Ave, Hawley PA. For more information, call the library at 570.226.4620. The program is free. Reservations are not necessary, but are appreciated.