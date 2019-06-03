NATION — Johnsonville, LLC., a Sheboygan Falls, Wis. establishment, is recalling approximately 95,393 pounds of its ready-to-eat jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically hard green plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage items were produced and packaged on March 12 and 13, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View labels (PDF only)]

14-oz. film, vacuum packages containing “Johnsonville JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage” with a “Best By 06/09/2019” date on the back of the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34224” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide and internationally.

The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that they received a consumer complaint regarding green hard plastic in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kirsten Bishir, Johnsonville, LLC. Consumer Relations Coordinator, at KBishir@johnsonville.com and by phone or text at 1-888-556-2728. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Stephanie Dlugopolski, Johnsonville, LLC. Public Relations and Social Media Manager, at SDlugopolski@johnsonville.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.