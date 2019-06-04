MILFORD TOWNSHIP - As its beautiful annuals and perennials awaken from their winter slumber, Grey Towers National Historic Site, Milford, opens for its 2019 visitor season.

MILFORD TOWNSHIP - As its beautiful annuals and perennials awaken from their winter slumber, Grey Towers National Historic Site, Milford, opens for its 2019 visitor season. The 1886 mansion, its gardens and grounds offer a special setting for guided tours, public programs and reflective inspirational thinking.

Guided tours of the mansion are offered every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the hour. Reservations are required for groups larger than 10 and youth programs.



Special June Programs:



• Observe how lace is made by hand in a demonstration by the Lost Art Lace Makers of North Jersey on Saturday June 8 from 1-4 p.m.



• Listen to relaxing tunes on Saturday June 15 at 5:30 p.m. with an outdoor musical performance offered by Kindred Spirits Arts Program. For tickets call 570-296-7429 or online at www.kindredspiritsarts.org.



• Connect with nature during a Summer Solstice Yoga and Nature exercise. Contact 108 Lotus at 570-618-2141 or 108lotusyoga@gmail.com to register.



• Watch the new documentary, Penn's Woods: Pennsylvania's Conservation Heritage, at a free screening on Saturday June 22 at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments and discussion will follow.



Grey Towers, ancestral home of conservationist and Pennsylvania Governor Gifford Pinchot, is managed by the US Forest Service, the national agency founded by Pinchot. For information visit www.fs.usda.gov/greytowers or www.greytowers.org or call 570-296-9630.