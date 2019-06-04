Scranton, PA – On Friday, May 3, 2019, 30 nonprofit organizations serving the Lackawanna County region collectively raised a total of $234,402 in 24 hours for Scranton Area Community Foundation’s 5th annual NEPA Match Day, which supports the local nonprofit organizations and helps them more effectively carry out their missions. Over 2,550 generous donors made gifts to support 2019 NEPA Match Day, making the collective the largest day of giving in the Lackawanna County region’s history.

NEPA Match Day was created by the Scranton Area Community Foundation in 2015 as a way to help the vital nonprofit organizations serving our community raise much needed capital to build organizational capacity. The event encourages philanthropy in the community and demonstrates how even small gifts make a real difference to local nonprofit organizations. Since its inception, NEPA Match Day has raised over $650,000 for a variety of nonprofits within the community.

Scranton Area Community Foundation provided matching funds to each nonprofit organization participating in the 2019 NEPA Match Day collective on the first $1,000 they raised. All 30 participating nonprofit organizations exceeded $1,000. The Scranton Area Community Foundation also awarded a $5,000 bonus to one organization, AFA Gallery in Scranton, for their high level of donor engagement, social media marketing, and collaboration with other nonprofit organizations to promote NEPA Match Day.

The 30 participating nonprofit organizations who all registered on a first-come, first served basis to become part of the 2019 NEPA Match Day cohort include the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute, Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, Friends of the Poor, Scranton Fringe Festival, Greater Carbondale YMCA, Lacawac Sanctuary Environmental Education Center, Jewish Family Service of NEPA, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania, The Wright Center for Community Health, Valley Community Library, Greater Scranton YMCA, Victims Resource Center, Everhart Museum, Dress for Success Lackawanna, Countryside Conservancy, AFA (Artists For Art) Gallery, Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple, Outreach - Center for Community Resources, Indraloka Animal Sanctuary, NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania, The Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Marley's Mission, Meals on Wheels Community Services of NEPA, The Greenhouse Project, Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Women's Resource Center, The Philharmonic Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's Center, Discovery MI Preschool, and Northeast Pennsylvania Youth For Christ, Inc.

“The Scranton Area Community Foundation is honored to serve as a community partner through NEPA Match Day to help raise awareness of all the amazing work that our community nonprofit organizations are carrying out locally in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Laura Ducceschi, President and CEO of the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

For more information on NEPA Match Day, please contact Brittany Pagnotti, Communications Manager of the Scranton Area Community Foundation at 570-347-6203.

Scranton Area Community Foundation is on a mission to enhance the quality of life for all people in the Lackawanna County region through the development of organized philanthropy. With assets of more than $40 million and more than 180 charitable funds, the Scranton Area Community Foundation distributed over $1.3 million in grants and scholarships in 2018. Additional information about the Scranton Area Community Foundation can be found at www.safdn.org.