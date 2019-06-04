Dunmore – The following work is scheduled for this week throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Anyone wishing to sign up for PennDOT Travel Advisories can do so by subscribing to PennDOT news in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties atwww.penndot.gov/District4 Follow/like PennDOT on Twitter at 511PANortheast and Facebook at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Please note all work depends on weather conditions.

Wayne County

• County Wide- -Sign Repair and Replacement-4/29/2019-5/3/2019-7:00 PM to 3 PM

•SR 191-Hancock Hwy-Damascus/Lebanon-Single Lane-Pothole Patching-6/3/2019-6/7/2019-7:00 PM to 3 PM

•SR 296-Easton Tpk-S. Canaan-Single Lane-Pothole Patching-6/3/2019-6/5/2019-7:00 PM to 3 PM

•SR 170-Creek Dr-Clinton-Single Lane-Patching-6/6/2019-6/7/2019-7:00 PM to 3 PM

•SR 191-Lake Ariel Hwy-Salem/Lake-Single Lane-Mowing-6/7/2019-6/7/2019-7:00 PM to 3 PM

•SR 191-Lake Ariel Hwy-Salem/Lake-Single Lane-Crack Sealing-6/3/2019-6/7/2019-7:00 PM to 3 PM

•SR 191-Lake Ariel Hwy-Salem/Lake-Single Lane-Patching-6/3/2019-6/7/2019-7:00 PM to 3 PM

•SR 2006-White Mills Rd-Texas/Cherry Ridge-Single Lane-Shoulder Stabilization-6/3/2019-6/4/2019-7:00 PM to 3 PM

•SR 3026-Tuthill Rd.-S. Canaan-Detour-Pipe Replacement-6/3/2019-6/7/2019-7:00 PM to 3 PM

•SR 3039-Melody-Cherry Ridge-Single Lane-Flood Repair-6/5/2019-6/7/2019-7:00 PM to 3 PM

•SR 4006-Miller Dr-Dyberry-Single Lane-Flood Repair-6/7/2019-6/7/2019-7:00 PM to 3 PM

•SR 4010-King Hill-Preston-Single Lane-Pipe trench restoration-6/3/2019-6/5/2019-7:00 PM to 3 PM

•SR 4012-Pleasant View Dr-Scott/Preston-Single Lane-Dirt Roads-6/5/2019-6/7/2019-7:00 PM to 3 PM

•SR 4014-Maple Grove Rd-Starrucca-Single Lane-Dirt Roads-6/3/2019-6/4/2019-7:00 PM to 3 PM

•SR 4037-Wrighter Lake Rd-Preston-Single Lane-Pipe trench restoration-6/3/2019-6/5/2019-7:00 PM to 3 PM