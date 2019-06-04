During a “thank you” pizza party hosted by the Scranton District Dental Society (SDDS) for the consumers and staff of The Arc on Friday, May 24, 2019, Doctor Michael Ratchford presented them with a check for $500. This is the first of three donations to support The Arc for their continued dedication to assisting the SDDS with National Children’s Dental Health month.

“The Scranton District Dental Society has worked with The Arc for 17 years, partnering with them to prepare dental health bags for National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM) each February. Arc’s consumers doing an amazing job filling approximately 8,000 educational bags with children’s coloring pages, crayons, tooth brushes, McDonalds coupons, and tooth paste,” states Dr. Ratchford, SDDS board member.

The SDDS is an education and service based organization comprising approximately 150 local member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world, and the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA). The SDDS oversees activities like Children’s Dental Health Month, public education, school visitations, and continuing education for dentists.

The mission of the SDDS is to provide dentists with a forum to discuss pertinent issues that relate to the practice and regulation of dentistry as it pertains to the health and general well being of the communities they serve.

For more information on NCDHM or the SDDS, please visit www.scrantondental.org.