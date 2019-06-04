VARDEN—The May meeting of the Western Wayne School District Board of Directors was full of accolades and accomplishments of several student groups in the district.

Returning from the recent Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference, several students were honored for their outstanding performance.

Forty-eight students attended the conference with 18 receiving various top ten awards.

Overall, Western Wayne's FBLA chapter was the eighth-place Outstanding Chapter winner and took tenth place in the Local Market Share Award.

The following students all received first place awards at the conference:

• Madison Kapschull—Accounting I;

• Ashton Fitzsimmons--Intro to FBLA;

• Kaeli Romanowski--Intro to Parliamentary Procedure;

• Darlene Black, Jillian Dudley, Abby Gogolski, Allison Mattern, and Sydney Peet—Parliamentary Procedure.

Second and third place awards were granted to Lena Piccolino and Rachel Hoch for Intro to Parliamentary Procedure.

All 10 of the above-mentioned students are eligible to attend the FBLA National Leadership Conference from June 29 to July 3 in San Antonio, Texas.

Other students recognized included:

• Matt Leslie, Leonard Maiocco and Madison McGlone--Intro to Business Presentation, fifth place;

• Emily Barone—Computer Applications, fifth place;

• Gabby Tetreault—Intro to FBLA, sixth place;

• Kate Mattern—Public Speaking, sixth place;

• Maya Black and Jakob Ortola—Digital Video Production, eighth place.

Also recognized, Evan Coons was inducted into the National Business Honor Society, Allison Mattern who ranked 4th in the FBLA Who's Who event, and Ezra Tetreault was elected the Pennsylvania FBLA First Vice President.

“We're very excited for San Antonio,” said Tetreault, thanking the board and administration for their support. “I think we have the right to get recognized because we do a lot...we're winning state championships in FBLA.”

Western Wayne High School Principal, Paul Gregorski noted the State Leadership Conference is “...an unbelievable and amazing event...”

He described seeing Western Wayne students high achievements as “...tremendous. It was a great representation of our students here.”

Principal's List

The two students in each grade with the top grade-point averages were honored with Principal's List certificates of recognition.

Recipients included Rachel Tuman and Kaeli Romanowski in Grade 9, Leonard Maiocco III and Jamie Bryan in Grade 10, Kathryn Mattern and Darlene Black in Grade 11, and Vaeda Pontosky and Robert Clemens in Grade 12.

What's So Cool About Manufacturing?

The Board also recognized a group of middle school students who recently received the Outstanding Editing Award from this year's “What's So Cool About Manufacturing?” video contest.

At the meeting, the group was represented by member Bernie Roedeo and organizer Joe Totsky.

Middle School Principal Kristen Donohue stated, “We're super proud of Bernie and his classmates for taking the time to put together this video, but then also the tremendous amount of time it did take to tailor down this video that went from hours of clippings to the total of...two minutes/a minute an a half of a completed video.”

First Robotics

Several of Western Wayne's aspiring roboticists from the FRC Camobots team and their advisor Brian Landry were present with their competition bot, Maverick, to relay the success they'd seen this year.

Able for the first time in their eight years to compete at the world level competition, the Camobots finished 37th out of 68 international teams.

“It was eye opening,” said Landry. “Forty-one countries, 610,000 people....It was very, very enlightening and enriching.”

Landry noted the team was placed “in the hardest division,” and did very well for never having competed at that level before.

“It's been a fun adventure,” he added. “The students really enjoy it. They keep pushing the gauntlet higher and higher.”

Going into next year, the robotics team is looking to rebuild their drive train into one of the highest quality models out there, said Landry.

“We appreciate the school allowing us to have this function here...it gives an excellent opportunity for students.”