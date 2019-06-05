DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP—Following the 2019 meeting of the New York-Pennsylvania Joint Interstate Bridge Commission held in Binghamton on May 29, the Upper Delaware Council (UDC) released details for expected work on several bridges, including two crossings located in Damascus and one in Milanville.

Contracts for the 1953 Cochecton, New York-Damascus, Pennsylvania and the 1961 Callicoon, New York-Damascus, Pennsylvania bridges are anticipated to be issued in 2020 with construction to start the following year.

According to a UDC release, the Callicoon-Damascus project is expected to cost $10.6 million, up from $9.9 million as estimated in 2016 to replace the superstructure and repair the substructure.

The bridge received the highest maintenance expense of all ten interstate crossings over the Upper Delaware River in fiscal year (FY) 2018 ($60,812), and was approved for another $53,000 in FY 2019.

“This year’s inspection found large spalled areas with exposed and missing rebar on the substructure, bridge joint deterioration at all piers, a large spall in the upstream PA wing wall, scupper grate section loss, significant pavement deterioration with large pot holes in the deck which are retaining water, the steel paint system failing, many cracks on the wearing surface and pavement, asphalt in need of repair at the curb line, and the sidewalk rail and guiderail damaged,” states a UDC release.

The Callicoon-Damascus bridge contract is expected to be let in November 2020 after comments from the National Parks Service (NPS) are submitted to the Federal Highway Administration.

In regards to the Cochecton-Damascus bridge, letting is anticipated for September of 2020, though there is no estimated cost at this time.

The rehabilitation project received $400,000 for final designs to be drawn up.

The UDC notes the plan “...was also revised based on a decision to replace the deck rather than repair it.”

The potential exists for construction overlap to occur between these to projects, both anticipated to take place in 2021, which could present a problem regarding traffic detours.

According to a UDC release, the joint commission expects “...to allow one-way alternating traffic during the Callicoon bridge construction, and will offer an incentive to the winning contractor for Cochecton to use pre-cast deck panels to complete that job before Callicoon work begins.”

Milanville

The joint interstate commission also scheduled a field meeting on June 13 to consider repair options for the 1901 Skinners Falls, New York-Milanville, Pennsylvania Bridge.

In April this year, inspectors found open cracks in the New York abutment, damaged deck boards and two ineffective sway bracing members.

Full rehabilitation of the historic truss is expected to cost $15 million, but engineers are deciding whether to instead replace entire single-lane timber deck.

The bridge could be put out to bid as early as fall 2019 or spring 2020.

The commission approved $200,000 to finalize the rehabilitation design.

Listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places, the Skinners Falls-Milanville Bridge received $22,062 in maintenance funding in FY 2018 and $26,000 authorized for FY 2019.

Other bridge news

The 1939 Port Jervis, New York-Matamoras, Pennsylvania Bridge received $33,128 in maintenance costs in FY 2018.

Preliminary design work for its rehabilitation and painting was discussed at the May 29 meeting, with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation agreeing to pay the cost in-house.

Completed projects in 2018 include finalization of the $18.9 million Pond Eddy, New York-Pond Eddy, Pennsylvania Bridge “...that replaced its 1904 predecessor after decades on the controversial drawing board...,” states a UDC release.

The 1953 Narrowsburg, New York-Darbytown, Pennsylvania Bridge reopened in 2018 to two-lane traffic after five years at reduced capacity while awaiting repairs.

The 1990 rebuilt Kellams, New York-Stalker, Pennsylvania Bridge was also finished in 2018, ending a 22-mile detour which was in place during the two-phase project.

According to the UDC release, there is no major work scheduled for the 2006 Barryville, New York-Shohola, Pennsylvania Bridge, the 1992 Lordville, New York-Equinunk, Pennsylvania Bridge, or the 1937 Hancock, New York-Buckingham, Pennsylvania Bridge.

