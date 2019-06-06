MILFORD TWP. - The Milford Community Garden, located at the Milford Township Municipal Building, has been rebuilt. This was due to a grant from the Milford Enhancement Committee, the Milford Garden Club and other donors.

MILFORD TWP. - The Milford Community Garden, located at the Milford Township Municipal Building, has been rebuilt. This was due to a grant from the Milford Enhancement Committee, the Milford Garden Club and other donors.

Established in 2012, the original 33 beds were pine kits, which were donated by Home Depot. It is estimated that over the past seven years, over 3,000 pounds of produce has been delivered to the Ecumenical Food Pantry for distribution to families and seniors.

“There is nothing like fresh vegetables on your table to make you smile,” said Kathy Donoghue a coordinator of the community garden. “It’s always been a guiding principle that those who have been blessed need to pay it forward.”

The public is welcome to visit the garden located at 560 Route 6 and 209 just outside of Milford. If you are interested in helping with gardening or harvesting, call Kathy Donoghue at 201-233-5365.

Thanks were extended to Kathy and Jim Donoghue, Nancy and Ed Duvinski, Diane and Fred Guendel, Connie and Rick Nichols, Linda and Ralph Pinto, Pete Rushton, Sue Smith, Jim Snodgrass and Liz Steen.



