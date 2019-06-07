HAWLEY - It's time for the annual Hawley Spring Run- A Race Against Suicide. The 5K run/walk is this Sunday afternoon, June 9 in Hawley Borough.

Sheila Whitman coordinates the event in memory of her son Tyler Paul Whitman, who took his own life during his first year at college. As in past years, the 7th annual 5k is meant to raise awareness about suicide, direct people to resources that may help them, and raise funds for the Tyler Paul Whitman Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship goes to a Wallenpaupack Area High School senior. Students applying for the scholarship submit essays about suicide awareness and prevention.

The 5K starts in Bingham Park, Hawley at 1 p.m. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and there will be music, refreshments, t-shirts, trophies, medals and ribbons.

Registration is available online at RunSignUp.com or on paper registrations available in the Hawley Public Library. Any questions call 570-689-3345.

The Whitmans are residents of Wallenpaupack Lake Estates. Their son Tyler was a WAHS graduate.



Finding hope



Anyone needing to talk, who may be struggling or concerned about someone, is welcome to call the Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more information, visit www.northeastsuicidepreventioninitiative.org.

The “Crisis Text Line” number, for anyone wishing to text for help- on any issue, is Text “Go” to 741-741. Text trained counselors about anything that is on your mind. This service is free, available at all hours and is confidential.

For more information, visit http://www.crisistextline.org.