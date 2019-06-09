Lake Region Center is first satellite center to offer them





HAWLEY - Lackawanna College Lake Region Center, located at the historic Hawley Silk Mill, will be offering two, four-year bachelor’s degree programs starting in the Fall of 2019.

Thus, Hawley Borough, Wayne County, can now boast of having a full four-year college. The Lake Region Center, which opened in 2010 on the third floor of the Silk Mill, serves about 200 students from primarily Wayne and Pike Counties.

Bachelor’s degrees in Criminal Justice and Human Services will be offered at the Hawley location, at least for starters.

Lake Region Center is the first satellite location to offer advanced degrees to regional Lackawanna College students, according to an announcement by the college.



Main campus since 2017



Bachelor’s degrees were previously offered only at Lackawanna’s main campus in Scranton, Pa., with courses beginning in the Fall 2017 semester. At the May 2019 graduation ceremony, Lackawanna awarded its first bachelor’s degrees to more than 50 students in Business, Criminal Justice, Human Services, and Professional Studies. Recipients included several residents of Wayne and Pike County.

Jennifer Passenti, Lake Region Center Director, said, “We did a feasibility study basically to see if our students were interested, and there is an interest here. Human services is one of our biggest degrees in this location and our students quite frankly, love us here and don’t want to leave.”

She says the college is now able to expand its programs and degrees so that “students can basically go to school, right in their own backyard.”

Prior to this, Lake Region Center students have had to continue their degree program at the main campus in order to complete their studies, or complete their degree online.

Advantages for the students in staying at the Lake Region Center for four years includes the travel time, familiarity with the Center and their instructors in Hawley, she noted.



Welcomed locally



“I think having the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree locally is great for the community,” Ann Monaghan, Hawley Borough Council President, said. “It removes one of the obstacles for many of our students—travel. I hope that the programs offered will expand as time and space allow.”

Dr. Jay Starnes, Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment, and Colleen Edwards, Career Coordinator at Wallenpaupack Area High School, issued a joint comment about the prospects of having a four year degree program at the community college only a mile and a half down the road from the school.

“The new Bachelor's Degree program will be of significant benefit to Wallenpaupack students and the students from nearby districts as well; allowing them to live at home and pursue a bachelor's degree in its entirety without having to commute an hour to Scranton, thereby saving time and additional cost,” they said. “Additionally, students may be able to schedule their classes so that they may work a part-time job to help offset expenses.”

The Wallenpaupack officials also commented, “Lackawanna College Lake Region branch has truly been such an asset to our students offering them Dual Enrollment and the Student Opportunities and Academically Ready (SOAR) programs. Additionally, many students have had the opportunity to observe classes in the various programs offered at this campus as well as participate in programs such as Manners Matter.

“With the close proximity to our high school, it is feasible for Lake region Center Director, Mrs. Jennifer Passenti, and other professors to come to the high school and speak to juniors and seniors about community college and if it would be the right for them, as well as information regarding skills and requirements to attain a certificate or degree. Now students will have the chance to pursue a Bachelor's Degree right here in their own backyard.”



May expand



“For us, it means we are help the sustainability of our community and be able to afford educational opportunities to everyone, and further, not just associates level, not just continued education or certificate programs, but now also bachelorette degrees within Wayne and Pike County,” Passenti added.

Depending on interest, Passenti said Lackawanna College may expand on the bachelor’s programs offered at the Lake Region Center.

The College also offers bachelor’s degrees in Accounting, Restaurant & Foodservice Management, and the exclusively online RN-to-BSN program for nurses seeking to advance their careers, along with numerous associate degree and certificate programs.

Students are encouraged to enroll now for the fall semester, which begins on August 26, 2019.

Their 125th commencement was held May 19. Graduates from Wayne or Pike County included Nina K. Breuer of Greeley, and Jason David Lester of Honesdale, who received Bachelor in Science degrees in Criminal Justice. Courtney Lynne Peck of Honesdale received a Bachelor in Science degree in Human Services.

Founded in 1894, Lackawanna College is a private, accredited college serving the people of northeastern Pennsylvania. With a main campus situated in downtown Scranton, Lackawanna’s expanding footprint also includes satellite centers in Hawley, Hazleton, New Milford, Sunbury and Towanda. Learn more at www.lackawanna.edu.