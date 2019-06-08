Informational meeting set June 10................



HONESDALE - An informational meeting on Spotted Lanternfly compliance agreements will be held on Monday, June 10th at 6:30 p.m. at the Wayne Conservation District, located at the Park Street Complex, 648 Park Street in Honesdale.

Ryan Hoeffner, with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, will be presenting on spotted lanternfly permits, quarantine regulations, and the importance of entering into a compliance agreement. The focus of this meeting is to learn how to comply with Spotted Lanternfly regulations while conducting business in and out of the quarantine areas. An open forum will follow to clarify any questions pertaining to the regulations and requirements.

This meeting is open to all businesses that work or travel within Pennsylvania.

Currently, 14 Counties are under quarantine in Pennsylvania including Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and Schuylkill.

As of May 1st, authorities in Pennsylvania have begun enforcement of the spotted lanternfly permit by conducting random roadside inspections on commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. Fines for failing to follow quarantine and permit requirements could be as high as $20,000.

The meeting is free but registration is required.

Registrations can be made by contacting the Wayne Conservation District by phone at 570-253-0930 or email: wayneconservation.org.

This event is important for all businesses, organizations, and agencies that move vehicles, equipment, or products within or out of the quarantine.

For more information or questions, please contact Kelley Stewart at the Wayne Conservation District at 570-253-0930 or email kstewart@waynecountypa.gov.



