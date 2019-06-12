PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - Palmyra Township supervisors, May 21, approved a proposal from GHD, an engineering firm in Bloomsburg, to conduct a feasibility study for extending the Hawley central sewer line into a portion of Palmyra Township - Pike.

They received three proposals.

The Township is exploring this option for bringing sewer service to the commercial district along Route 6 and perhaps a portion of Route 507. Hawley’s line presently reaches as far as the area of the county bridge in Palmyra Township-Wayne.

• Ray Milora, who purchased the former Paupack School building from the Township, sent a letter asking if he could open a coffee shop in the basement. After consulting the Zoning Ordinance, Ehrhardt advised that a coffee shop will not fit in the Mixed Residential Zone, where the school is located.

Palmyra Township Supervisors meet on the first and third Tuesday at 7 p.m., at the township offices on Bueller Lane, off of Gumbletown Road.

[More Palmyra Towsnhip news was contained in the June 5th print edition. To subscribe to The News Eagle call Marcia at 570-253-3055 ext. 323.]