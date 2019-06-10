BETHEL, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the nonprofit cultural center located at the site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, N.Y., today announced that two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Woodstock alumni Graham Nash will present an Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories in the indoor Event Gallery on October 15th. Reserved seating tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14th at 10:00 AM at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org, www.Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1-800-653-8000. VIP Packages, including meet and greet opportunities, are also available while supplies last.



Plus, enhance your concert experience with a pre-show farm-to-table dinner, presented by Bethel Woods’ own Executive Chef, Jodi Cummings. Taking place in the open-air Market Sheds overlooking the historic Woodstock festival field, the multi-course dinner will feature delicious recipes using locally-sourced ingredients, with communal, family style seating that wholly embodies the "Peace, Love and Music" atmosphere. Tickets for the farm-to-table experiences also go on sale Friday, June 14th at 10 AM; this does not include admission into the concert.



About the Show:

Legendary artist Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee - with Crosby, Stills, and Nash, and with the Hollies. He was also inducted twice into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame (as a solo artist and with CSN) and he is a GRAMMY Award winner.



Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his long and multi-faceted career, stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half-century. His remarkable body of work, beginning with his contributions to the Hollies opus from 1964 to ’68, including “Stop Stop Stop,” “On A Carousel,” and “Carrie Anne,” continues all the way to This Path Tonight (2016), his most recent solo album. Fifteen of his songs are celebrated in the 2018 release, Over the Years…, a 2-disc collection of some of Nash’s best-known works from the past 50 years and more than a dozen unreleased demos and mixes.



Overlapping CSNY, Nash’s solo career debuted with Songs For Beginners (1971), whose “Chicago/We Can Change the World” and “Military Madness” were fueled by the Long Hot Summer, the trial of the Chicago Eight, and the ongoing Vietnam war. Songs from that LP stayed in Nash’s concert sets for years including “I Used To Be A King” and “Simple Man”. His next album, Wild Tales (1974), addressed (among other issues) unfair jail terms for minor drug offenses (“Prison Song”), unfair treatment of Vietnam vets (“Oh! Camil”) and the unfairness of fame (“You’ll Never Be the Same”).



Nash’s passionate voice continues to be heard in support of peace, and social and environmental justice. The No Nukes/Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) concerts he organized with Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt in 1979 remain seminal benefit events. In 2011, Nash was instrumental in bringing MUSE back to the forefront with a concert to benefit Japan disaster relief and groups promoting non-nuclear energy worldwide. That same year, he and Crosby were among the many musicians who made their way to the Occupy Wall Street actions in lower Manhattan.



In recognition for his contributions as a musician and philanthropist, Nash was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth. While continually building his musical legacy, Nash is also an internationally renowned photographer and visual artist. With his photography, Nash has drawn honors including the New York Institute of Technology’s Arts & Technology Medal and Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters and the Hollywood Film Festival’s inaugural Hollywood Visionary Cyber Award. His work is collected in the book Eye to Eye: Photographs by Graham Nash; he curated others’ work in the volume Taking Aim: Unforgettable Rock ‘n’ Roll Photographs Selected by Graham Nash(2009).



The pre-sale for Bethel Woods Members begins Wednesday, June 12th at 10:00 AM. To learn about additional member benefits and pre-sale access, please visit http://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/supportthearts/membership-opportunities.



The Museum at Bethel Woods offers $8 admission when purchased with a concert ticket and $10 admission when purchased day of with a valid concert ticket. Discounted admission is valid the day of a concert through noon the following day. Presented by Orange Bank and Trust, the 2019 Special Exhibit We Are Golden: Reflections on the 50th Anniversary of The Woodstock Festival & Aspirations for a Peaceful Future, examines the desires of the youth of 1969, places the festival in the context of the positive societal changes it inspired and asks today's youth what THEY desire of the world now. To learn more, please visit http://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/the-museum.



Bethel Woods’ Season of Song & Celebration promises year-long programming and a uniquely memorable experience for those who journey to the historic site to celebrate the legacy of the greatest festival of all time. For more information about Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, please visit www.BethelWoodsCenter.org or call 1.866.781.2922.



The Event Gallery Series and Farm-to-Table Dinners are proudly sponsored by Jim Beam.