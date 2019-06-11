HAWLEY - Free lunches for students this summer, proposed for Bingham Park, were further discussed by Hawley Parks & Recreation Commission, May 28. The program will be administered by the Wallenpaupack Area School District. Food Services Manager Brenda Zeiler is expected to talk more about the plans, at the Borough council meeting, Wednesday, June 12. Council meets at 7 p.m. at Borough Hall.

Parks & Rec Chairman P.J. Dougherty related questions from the school. The District asked if there would be picnic tables for the students to eat their lunches, would there be two or three tables from which to serve the food, and could the school van pull up to the bandstand. Milk would be distributed directly from the van.

The District also had questions about trash disposal.

The program is funded through a grant.

Council member Mike Dougherty recommended that the borough will take care of the trash disposal.

P.J. Dougherty said he would meet with Zeiler, and Public Work Director Scott Mead on site, to go over the details.

Mayor Kevin Hawk suggested that the lunch program would be well received. Council member Elaine Herzog said she hoped the students who could really benefit from it, will take advantage of the program.

• Herzog said there has been talk about having borough staff after the flowers and other plants in the street planters this years. She said there really aren’t enough volunteers.

Downtown Hawley Partnership (DHP) will continue to pay for and do the plantings, she said.

She says she agrees that the Public Works Director has other important duties that would preclude him from taking on this regular task.

Dick Briden of Parks & Rec, who is also involved with the Community Garden, advised that the street plantings should be watered weekly in the summer. The borough has a water buffalo tank which may be too large. The tank was donated. Parks & Rec discussed how it could be managed.

P.J. Dougherty said he would discuss it with Public Works Director Scott Mead.

Herzog said she figured the watering could be done with the crew picks up trash, early in the morning.

“The streets have never looked better,” she added.

• The skate park needs to be painted. Mayor Hawk suggested requesting the County to provide prisoner community service to do the painting and other tasks. The service is free to the borough.

• Jason Merrill asked about having the music jam again this year, under the bandstand following the July 4 parade. Parks & Rec approval the jam, and agreed to make a $300 donation. The parade starts at noon. The jam is held following the parade and before the opening of the carnival, which is planned in the park that week.

• Mayor Hawk invited Peter Becker, The News Eagle’s managing editor, to serve as the grand marshall at the July 4 parade.

Parks & Rec meets on the last Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Hawley Borough Hall, 94 Main Avenue.