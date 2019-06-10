Good news for patients and visitors at Wayne Memorial Hospital: a parking lot with more than 100 spaces re-opens June 11th, 2019, about 18 months after it closed due to construction.

The lot, adjacent to the Verizon building and just west of the Emergency Entrance parking, was shut down in September 2017 when the hospital began building its new private-room patient tower.

Since the closure, patients and visitors have parked across the street in a lot that was expanded shortly before construction began. A security guard was placed at that lot to help patients safely cross the street. That guard will now move to the re-opened lot to help patients and visitors negotiate new traffic patterns for entering the hospital’s new main entrance.

“We are pleased to re-open the patient lot,” said John Conte, director Facility Services & Real Estate, “but we caution patients and visitors to follow signage directions and our security personnel to assure the lot is utilized safely.” Conte said due to ongoing construction in front of the hospital, interim parking and entering/exiting rules will be in effect until the entire construction project is completed. That’s anticipated at the end of the summer, when the hospital will also invite the public to a ribbon-cutting and open house.

The new private patient tower, called the G Wing, is opening in stages. Patients were transferred to two areas of the new tower last week. Conte said all patient floors in the new building should be ready be ready for occupancy in the near future.

Wayne Memorial also closed its Route 191 (Lake Ariel Highway) outpatient site last week, a site opened as an alternate blood draw station during construction. Hospital outpatient sites elsewhere in Honesdale, Hamlin, Waymart, Tafton, Carbondale and Lords Valley remain open. For more information visit wmh.org.