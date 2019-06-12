

TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT, Pa. — Northeastern Pennsylvania’s largest industrial employer will have a new leader June 17 when Col. Nathan Swartz relinquishes command to Col. John McDonald. The change of command ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the depot’s Headquarters Building (Building 11). The inclement weather location is Building 2, Bay 1.

Maj. Gen. Randy Taylor, commanding general of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), headquartered in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., will preside over the ceremony, which will culminate with the passing of the depot flag to McDonald, making him the depot’s 33rd commander. Numerous Army, state and local officials will attend the ceremony.

McDonald He joined the Army in 1991 and has held leadership positions with the 82nd Airborne Division, 7th Special Forces Group, 528th Special Operations Support Battalion, 1st Theater Sustainment Command and 406th Army Field Support Brigade while assigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

McDonald has also held leadership positions within the 23rd Quartermaster Brigade, Fort Lee, Virginia, Iraqi Assistant Group, and 10th Mountain Division (light infantry), Fort Drum, New York. His latest assignment was deputy of the Logistics Initiatives Group, Office of the Department of the Army G4, at the Pentagon.

He deployed multiple times in support of operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Tobyhanna is part of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command. CECOM is responsible for providing Soldiers with radars, satellite terminals, sensors, radios and other electronics systems.

Tobyhanna’s capabilities include full-spectrum support for communications-electronics sustainment, overhaul and repair, fabrication, engineering design and development, integration, technology insertion, modification, and global field support to warfighters.

McDonald and Swartz will be available for interviews following the ceremony. Media representatives covering the event must notify the Public Affairs Office, 570-615-7308, and arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.