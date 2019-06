Starting June 17, 2019, The Cooperage Project, in collaboration with the Wayne Highlands School District, will open its doors Monday through Friday from 11:00am to 1:00pm to kids ages 0-18 to receive FREE lunch. No income requirements or sign ups. The program will continue Monday through Friday through August 6, with the exception of July 4 & 5. Join in the fun with arts and crafts, story time, music and more!

For more information call 570.253.2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org.