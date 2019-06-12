Evan Frigoletto of Honesdale, and other members of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine's (GCSOM) MD Class of 2020, participated in the second Stanley Conklin Research Day, an event which will be held annually. The purpose of the event is to showcase resident and student research and quality improvement projects conducted within the Guthrie system. Oral and poster presentations were judged by a panel of physicians and awards were announced at the end of the event. The GCSOM students are completing third-year clinical rotations at the Guthrie campus.

Frigoletto presented a quality improvement poster entitled, Improving Transitional Care Management in the CHF Patient Population to Decrease Readmission Rates. Faculty member John Pamula, MD contributed.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Geisinger Commonwealth) is a member of the Geisinger family. Geisinger Commonwealth offers a community-based model of medical education with campuses in Danville, Doylestown, Scranton, Sayre and Wilkes-Barre. Geisinger Commonwealth offers Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Biomedical Sciences (MBS) degrees. The college's innovative curriculum, focused on caring for people in the context of their lives and their community, attracts the next generation of physicians and scientists from within its 17-county region in northeastern and north central Pennsylvania, as well as from across the state and the nation. Geisinger Commonwealth is committed to non-discrimination in all employment and educational opportunities. Visit www.geisinger.edu/gcsom.