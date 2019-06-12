The WNIS Student Council conducted a coin collection during the first two weeks of May.

This project raised money to help our local libraries in Honesdale and Hawley.

The money will go to help the Children's Programs that are run through the summer months. During the collection, each homeroom was given a container to place the money, and after the collection was done the homeroom with the highest amount raised received either an ice cream social or a pizza party hosted by Student Council. This project generated a great deal of interest throughout WNIS and raised $583.81 for EACH library.