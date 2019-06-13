WAYNE COUNTY—With over two dozen children currently in the foster care program in Wayne County Children and Youth Services (CYS), it is important to take the time to recognize those who are willing to share their homes with displaced youth.

Though it is nearly two weeks past, May is recognized as Foster Care Month, calling attention to the 18 households in Wayne County approved to bear the responsibility of caring for a child in the foster care program.

Kimberly Marcyoniak, CYS Resource Family Supervisor, noted at recent Wayne County Commissioners meeting that of the 29 children in the program, 17 had found placements within foster homes, ten of which were placed in kinship homes.

A kinship home is one in which a relative of the child or children is the foster guardian.

“We are able to service a large number of the children who need outside of home care in our agency,” said Marcyoniak. “In addition to that, we are always looking for more foster homes.”

Wayne County CYS watches over children ranging in age from newborns to 21 years old, all of which “need safe, stable, loving foster homes” according to the CYS website.

Those interested in opening their home up to care for foster children can contact CYS at 570-253-5102.

“It typically takes between three to four months from start to finish for homes study approval,” said Marcyoniak.

She noted the process involves information collecting, interviewing, attaining clearances, and training.

Marcyoniak stated CYS' primary goal is to reunite children with their families, “But if that is not possible, then adoption is the concurrent goal. In the past year, we have had seven adoptions, two of them are kinship adoptions.”