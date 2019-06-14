Celebrate “Peace, Love, and Milford” June 15

MILFORD – The annual Milford Enhancement Committee (MEC) Welcome Party will celebrate Peace, Love, and Milford on Saturday, June 15 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the heart of Milford Borough. Members, friends, neighbors, and fans of the Milford community are invited to come and get their groove on at this summer’s hippest event.

Inspired by the legendary Woodstock Music Festival that took place 50 years ago on Max Yasgur’s farmin Bethel, Sullivan County, NY, the event will feature food and drink from local restaurants and breweries, a live auction, music of the era, and some “outta sight” decor.

“Whether you have lived here for five months or fifty years, the Welcome Party is a great chance to make new friends, welcome new neighbors to the area, and invest in our community” said Welcome Party Co-Chair Maureen Dooley. “We hope you’ll dig your bell bottom pants and tie-dyed shirts out of the closet and join us for a groovy time!”

The Welcome Party benefits the MEC, which for 20 years has improved streetscapes throughout Milford’s commercial district and worked to protect and enhance Milford’s historic charm, cultural vitality and strong sense of community and civic engagement.

This year’s event will feature live music by Dennis D’Amico and Walt Bibinger. Dennis has toured the world as a singer/songwriter and has produced music with artists such as Sir Paul McCartney, Kenny Loggins, Timothy B Schmit and Little Anthony. Walt is one of the best jazz guitar players on the east coast today. He has played with many of the greats such as Bucky Pizzarelli, Grammy Award winner Harry Leahey, Phil Woods and Howard Alden.

Tickets are $50 each and available at www.welcome-party2019.eventbrite.com or by mailing a check to “MEC” at POB 1172, Milford, PA 18337. A limited number will be available at the door on the day of the event. Follow the Milford Enhancement Committee on Facebook for the latest news and developments.

-----



More about MEC



Founded in 1997, the MEC is comprised of volunteers who work to make the Pike County, PA seat a better place to live, visit and do business. The results are seen in new sidewalks, curbing, landscaping and historic-style pedestrian lighting throughout much of Milford’s commercial district.

The MEC’s work has been funded by more than 1,000 individuals in the greater Pike County area as well as state and local grants. No local tax dollars are spent on MEC improvement projects. The Historic Preservation Trust of Pike County is the MEC’s 501 (c) (3) sponsor; contributions are tax-deductible.



Sponsors & hosts



The MEC Welcome Party is made possible by the support and contributions of the Host Committee co-chairs, sponsors, friends, and hosts. This year’s host committee includes:

Host Committee Co-Chairs: Maureen and Joe Dooley, Rainey and Richard McKenna, Meghan and Jason Rosenfeld, Jen and Cory Sloan and Carissa Rose and John Souza.

Super-Sponsors ($2,500): Pike County Light & Power

Sponsors ($1,000+): Eric & Barbara Boe, Marc Scarduffa & Bertrand Buchin, Krista & Lucas Turano, The Litzenberger Family Foundation, Bon Secours Community Hospital, and Mr. & Mrs. Stephen Mihaly

Friends ($500+): Lorriane Gregory, Orange Regional Medical Center, Carol Witschel, Mickey Black, Jeffrey Rothstein & Allen Doane, Scott & Eileen Smith, Tom Hoff Jr., and Amy Kates & Muhamed Saric

Hosts ($250+): Ernie & Adrienne Bertuzzi, Richard Bloomer & Steven Teague, Jackie Damian & George Borecky, Brianne Binelli, Barbara & Ron Demczak, The Dime Bank, Joseph & Maureen Dooley, Glynn Eisenhauer, Michael & Elizabeth Geitz, Linda & Douglas Grady, Karen Haycox, Bill & Patsy Kiger, Rebecca & Richard Lindsey, Joseph Logan, Trish & Greg Lutfy, Richard & Rainey McKenna, Maryanne & Tom Monte, Doris & James Mooney, Chuck & Celeste O'Neil, Geoff & Nancy Pitcher, Joshua Sapan & Ann Foley, Duke & Joan Schneider, Barbara & Thomas, Schraudenbach, Sean Strub & Xavier Morales, Megan Strub & Doug Manion, Frank & Barbara Tarquinio, John Thompson, Albert & Joan Waldman, Wayne Bank, Adriane Wendell, Sy & Diana Wiener, Andrew & Julie Wilshinsky, Mr. & Mrs. Davis Chant, Rene & Vincent Dellarocco, Jean Hoff, Joyce Landry, Carol Needleman, and Bill & Bernadette Schilling.