Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

SCRANTON -- Shane Warnock of Waymart, along with 98 other members of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine's (GCSOM) Class of 2019, received Doctor of Medicine (MD) degrees in a May 5 ceremony in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

During the ceremony, greetings were offered by Mr. Robert J. Dietz, PE, GCSOM board chair and by Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, Geisinger interim president/CEO. Holly J. Humphrey, MD, was keynote speaker. Dr. Humphrey is president at Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation and former dean for medical education and Ralph W. Gerard Professor in Medicine atThe University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.

Sarah Hayek, MD, GCSOM Class of 2015 offered greetings from GCSOM's growing Alumni Society.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Geisinger Commonwealth) is a member of the Geisinger family. Geisinger Commonwealth offers a community-based model of medical education with campuses in Danville, Doylestown, Scranton, Sayre and Wilkes-Barre. Geisinger Commonwealth offers Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Biomedical Sciences (MBS) degrees.

The college's innovative curriculum, focused on caring for people in the context of their lives and their community, attracts the next generation of physicians and scientists from within its 17-county region in northeastern and north central Pennsylvania, as well as from across the state and the nation. Geisinger Commonwealth is committed to non-discrimination in all employment and educational opportunities. Visit www.geisinger.edu/gcsom.