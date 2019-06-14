KINGSTON, Pa. – World-renowned Geisinger heart-rhythm specialist Pugazhendhi Vijayaraman, M.D., was presented the Innovator of the Year award by the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday during the EPIC Awards ceremony held at Wyoming Seminary’s Kirby Center for the Creative Arts.

From an electrophysiology lab at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (GWV) in Wilkes-Barre, Dr. Vijayaraman is leading cutting-edge heart care that is being recognized and emulated around the world.

A specialist in cardiac electrophysiology, cardiac ablation and cardiac device implantation, Dr. Vijayaraman and his team have become authorities on His bundle pacing, which stimulates the heart’s natural electrical conduction system to correct conduction disorders of the heart. Compared to traditional, right ventricular pacing, His bundle pacing has been shown to improve patient outcomes.

“It was a pleasant surprise, accompanied by a sense of pride, being named for the award,” Dr. Vijayaraman said. “Our approach to innovation is to improve patient care, and we were able to achieve that by advancing the field of pacing and improving patient outcomes in our community. That has translated to improved care for the rest of the world.”

A Geisinger provider since 2005, Dr. Vijayaraman served as the region’s first fellowship-trained cardiac electrophysiology specialist and has positively impacted thousands of lives with his clinical skills and compassionate care. While the majority of Dr. Vijayaraman’s patients hail from Northeastern Pennsylvania, many have traveled significant distances to seek his care.

Dr. Vijayaraman is currently the director of cardiac electrophysiology for Geisinger Northeast and the Geisinger Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology Fellowship Program. His commitment, vision and leadership have contributed to GWV becoming a destination for heart-rhythm care. His presence directly influenced Geisinger’s decision to invest in an $8.7 million electrophysiology suite at GWV, which has expanded Geisinger’s capacity to provide advanced cardiac electrophysiology care to patients in the region. Physicians from throughout the U.S. and the world have visited the Pearsall Heart Hospital at GWV to receive Dr. Vijayaraman’s personal instruction on His bundle pacing technique.

