HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) today approved a filing by UGI Utilities – Electric Division (UGI), as part of a continuing statewide effort to help remove potential barriers and uncertainty surrounding the deployment of third-party electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The Commission voted 5-0 today to approve a tariff supplement submitted by UGI in response to the PUC’s November 2018 EV policy statement.

The Commission’s policy statement was designed to help promote increased investment in EV charging infrastructure in the state by clarifying that third-party electric vehicle charging is providing a service, and not considered resale of electricity under the Public Utility Code – helping to reduce regulatory uncertainty and providing greater consistency among electric distribution companies (EDCs). As the Commissioners noted, technological advancements – including a growing number of electric vehicles – are transforming consumers’ use of electricity, and it is important for utilities to address these changes.

With today’s vote, UGI becomes the eighth EDC in Pennsylvania to modify its tariff to address third-party EV charging stations. Filings by the four FirstEnergy companies were approved in February 2019, filings by Duquesne Light and PECO were approved in March 2019, and a filing by PPL was approved in April 2019.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission balances the needs of consumers and utilities; ensures safe and reliable utility service at reasonable rates; protects the public interest; educates consumers to make independent and informed utility choices; furthers economic development; and fosters new technologies and competitive markets in an environmentally sound manner.

Visit the PUC’s website at www.puc.pa.gov for recent news releases and video of select proceedings. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube. Search for the “Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission” or “PA PUC” on your favorite social media channel for updates on utility issues and other helpful consumer information.