Cedar Crest College

Cedar Crest College celebrated the Class of 2019 at its 149th annual Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 11.

Hundreds of undergraduate and graduate students received degrees at the ceremony. Brianna Houman, of Mayfield, graduated with a degree in Integrated Biology.

The ceremony was held at the PPL Center in downtown Allentown.

Becker College

Brianna Farber, of Carbondale, has been named to the Becker College Dean's List for the Spring 2019 semester. Farberis pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Veterinary Science, Pre-Veterinary Concentration.

The Dean's List recognizes all full-time students (24 or more credit hours earned for the academic year; 12 minimum each semester - September through May) whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete (I) or withdrawal/failing (WF) grades.

Costal Carolina University

More than 2,000 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2019 semester. That's nearly 20 percent of the student body with a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the spring semester.

Of the dean's list recipients, 616 are freshmen, 444 are sophomores, 477 are juniors and 522 are seniors. An additional 774 students were named to the President's List for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the spring semester.

Among the students earning recognition on the Dean's List:

•Kayla A. Johnson, a Marine Science major from Moosic

• Kaylee B. Lorenzetti, an Exercise and Sport Science major from Archbald

• Michael J. Muracco, a Intelligence & National Security Studies major from Dunmore

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

GCSOM confers MDs

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) conferred 99 doctor of medicine (MD) degrees upon students who compose Geisinger Commonwealth's graduating Class of 2019. Commencement ceremonies were held Sunday, May 5 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Greetings were offered by Mr. Robert J. Dietz, PE, GCSOM board chair and by Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, Geisinger interim president/CEO. Holly J. Humphrey, MD, was keynote speaker. Dr. Humphrey is president at Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation and former dean for medical education and Ralph W. Gerard Professor in Medicine at The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.

Sarah Hayek, MD, GCSOM Class of 2015 offered greetings from GCSOM's growing Alumni Society.

Those receiving thier MD degree were:

• Brendan Bormes of Clarks Summit

• Sabrina Brunozzi of Old Forge

• Jordan Chu of Old Forge

• Holly Corkill of Scranton

• Megan Lombardi of Dalton

• William Loughney of Taylor

• Nicole Marianelli of Old Forge

• Michael Morgan of Scranton

• Kathleen Nealon of Scranton

SRU announces spring 2019 dean's list

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA (05/30/2019)-- Slippery Rock University has announced its dean's list for the spring 2019 semester. The dean's list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

The following are SRU students from your coverage area who made the dean's list:

Aisha Aldubayan from Old Forge, PA.

Molli Campbell from Mayfield, PA.

Megan Kausmeyer from Mayfield, PA.

Samantha Machler from S Abingtn Twp, PA.

Ashleigh Solomon from Waverly Township, PA.

Elmira College Dean's List for Winter 2019 Term

ELMIRA, NY (04/17/2019)-- Elmira College released its Dean's List for Academic Achievement for the Winter 2019 Term. The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher. Students making the list include:

Cierra Marino of Scranton (18509)

Carissa Neary of Jermyn (18433)