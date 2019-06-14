Saturday, June 15, the Woodland Weavers and Spinners guild will hold their monthly meeting at the Damascus Community Center in Damascus, PA. Meetings start with weaving and spinning study groups at 9:00, social hour at 10, and business meeting at 11. We will then break for lunch (please bring your own lunch; coffee, tea, and dessert will be available).

Following the lunch break, a program on making clothing with the squares and rectangles that you have woven will be presented. Our library of materials and craft books will be reviewed and updated.

All are welcome to attend. The first meeting is free, and dues for the year is $20 for individuals, $30 for a family membership. We are a teaching guild, so people of all levels are welcome to come and learn, or share their expertise.

The guild teaches how to spin yarn, weave, use natural (and commercial) dyes, and other fiber arts. We have several members who have fiber animals such as sheep and alpacas, and they are always eager to discuss their care and management.

We have some equipment (such as a spinning wheel, several kinds of looms, and some drop spindles, carders, and peg looms, among others) available for loan, if a person would like to try something out before purchasing their own. The guild meets the third Saturday of the month from April through November, and we demonstrate our craft at various venues throughout the summer and fall.

For any questions, or directions, please call Lisa Rose at (845) 866-4354.