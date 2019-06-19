WHITE MILLS – Local history and hand craftsmanship are celebrated as the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary opens the historic 1867 Dorflinger Glassworker’s House for tours on Saturday, June 22nd from 1 to 4 p.m.

White Mills residents Mark and Sue Graziadio will give tours of the house. The tours are free of charge. All are welcome to attend. The Glassworker’s House is located at 45 Charles Street in White Mills. There is limited parking in front of the house.

Additional parking is available in the main parking lot at the Dorflinger Factory Museum. The Factory Museum is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Dorflinger Glass Museum and Museum Gift Shop will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Dorflinger Glass Museum is located on the grounds of the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary at the top of the Elizabeth Street hill where it intersects Long Ridge Road. The Sanctuary grounds are open daily from dawn until dusk.

Mark Graziadio is well known in the community having recently retired as a vice president at the Honesdale National Bank. For several years he served as a Commissioner for Wayne County. In addition to this extensive involvement in the Wayne County community, Mark and his wife Sue are proud residents of White Mills. When they built a garage next to their home to house a certain yellow and black classic car (Bumblebee), they designed the structure to look like one of the distinctive houses built for the village’s original glass workers.

As part of the house tour, they will talk about a special quilt made for the house in 2003 by Sue Bunnell Graziadio in honor of Dr. Walter B. Barbe. As Chair of the Executive Committee at the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary, Dr. Barbe worked to preserve many of the buildings in White Mills, including the 1867 Glassworker’s House. Sue chose to honor Barbe by creating an adaptation of the Hexagon Quilt by Catharine Kapp, preserved in the State Museum of Pennsylvania. In keeping with the era, it was made from 1860s reproduction fabric and was entirely pieced and quilted by hand.

Renowned glass maker Christian Dorflinger recruited seven highly skilled workers from Saint Louis-les Bitche, France. The group arrived in the United States in March of 1866. Dorflinger immediately began building workers houses for them, initially seven small, sloped roofed houses similar to the workers houses he knew in France. These houses were modified in 1875. In 2001, the fifth in line of the original seven, was restored to its 1875 appearance by the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary.

The village of White Mills lies on Route 6, half way between the towns of Honesdale and Hawley.




