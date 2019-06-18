LACKAWAXEN TWP. - On Wednesday, April 3 and Wednesday, May 1, Wallenpaupack Area Career Coordinator Mrs. Colleen Edwards worked with Melissa Langone, Human Resource Manager and the Kiesendahl family to offer an opportunity for the WAHS Players (theater students) to attend the Woodloch Dinner and Theme Show.

Mrs. Hoffman, Drama and WAHS Players Director, accompanied the students who were treated to a wonderful evening that included delicious food, wonderful hospitality, and an amazing show, Mrs. Edwards stated.

The students had a fabulous time and learned so much about Woodloch and the opportunities they can offer students. Additionally, the students learned that Woodloch is interested in expanding the show for next year and would consider hiring some younger talent. The students were so excited, Mrs. Edwards stated.

Mrs. Edwards, Mrs. Hoffman, and the students thank everyone for this “incredible experience and for their generosity and warm hospitality.”



