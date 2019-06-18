BETHANY — Bethany Public Library invites musicians, ages six to 96, and those considering learning to play a musical instrument to sign up for a free, three-day music camp at the library on Wednesday, July 10 through Friday, July 12. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.

Using the musical palate of folk traditions from the U.S. and other cultures around the world, the folk music duo Simple Gifts and their 12 instruments seek to encourage more people to take up musical instruments through a hands-on approach to learning.

Featured workshops: “Let Me Try That” offers the opportunity to handle and try out a dozen musical instruments; “The Bowed Psaltery” is for those interested in stringed instruments with an introduction to using a bow on an ancient instrument called the psaltery; “The Ukulele” is just plain fun, and this 19th century guitar-like instrument is currently enjoying a rebirth in popularity; in “Learn to Play Spoons” participants gain the basic skills to master this simple percussion tradition from Appalachia, plus something special for the wee ones—a presentation for children ages two to 10.

In addition, for those who like folk music, there will be an evening lecture/presentation exploring the creative process that folk artists take to follow a simple melody and fashion it into a performance piece.

The music camp—made possible from grants from the Wayne County Community Foundation and Pennsylvania for the Performing Arts—ends at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12 with a free public concert at Grace Episcopal Church in Honesdale. Music camp participants are invited to play along.

For a full schedule of workshops and performances, visit Bethany Public Library on Facebook. To register call Kate at the library: 570/253-4943. The library is located at 8 Court St. and Route 670 (Wayne Street) north of Honesdale.