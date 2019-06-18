The next meeting of the Insulin Pump Support Group is on Thursday, June 20th at The Abington Community Library from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. The basics of Medicare and how it works in general as well as information specific to diabetes will be the topics of discussion. Knowledgeable Medicare consultant Cindy Rounds will present the educational information to the group and will have handouts as well.

An independent group meeting will be available for diabetic children during the same date, time and location. Teenager D. J. Rogers who is a Type I diabetic managing his diabetes with an insulin pump will lead the group for children.

The meeting is free and open to the public as are all monthly meetings held on the third Thursday of each month. At the July 18th meeting, Mary Sender, registered dietician, licensed nutritionist and certified diabetes educator will speak about carb counting and other nutritional concerns with diabetes. Certified diabetes educators Deborah Brown who is the Clinical Territory Manager for Medtronic Diabetes will present an informational session on Thursday, September 19th about updates on its insulin pump technology.

All meetings provide time for questions and answers and sharing time. If you have any questions concerning any of the meetings, please call 570-222-4665.