Wallenpaupack Area High School Class of 2019 has scheduled commencement exercises, Friday evening, June 21. The two top students in terms of academics, were announced by Registrar Ann Monaghan, Wednesday afternoon following completion of exams. From left: Rachael Tirjan is Valedictorian; Tyler Wirth is Salutatorian.

[Editor's Note: The News Eagle extends congratulations to these students and to the entire graduating Class of 2019.]