Beginning Friday, June 28 at 10:30 am, Hawley Library presents a five-part series of yoga classes for children ages 3 to 9. Yoga is a beneficial practice that can have a positive impact on children.

It’s not easy being a kid today. Life is full of distractions, temptations, overstimulation and peer pressure. Yoga incorporates physical movement and mindful thinking that can help children build the focusing skills and confidence they need to navigate their busy lives. It also helps them increase strength, flexibility, and coordination.

Yoga instructor Tara Venezia, who has been working with children for over 15 years, will lead the classes. Ms. Venezia tells us she sees the benefits of yoga in the children she teaches. “After only a few sessions, children begin to feel good about who they are without trying to compare themselves to others. And they feel part of a healthy, noncompetitive group. ”

The classes begin on June 28 and continue on July 5, July 26, August 8, and August 9.

The classes are free. To register, or for more information, call Hawley Public Library at 570.226.4620. The library is located at 103 Main Ave, Hawley PA 18428.