HAWLEY — Silver Birches Resort in Hawley was proud to host the sponsors of the annual July 4th fireworks at Lake Wallenpaupack on June 11. During the cocktail hour, Settlers Hospitality was among those that presented The Chamber of the Northern Poconos with a donation toward the fireworks display. The $5,000 donation was raised during the 3rd Annual Wally Wine Fest at The Waterfront at Silver Birches Resort in April.

Representatives from Settlers Hospitality, Lighthouse Harbor Marina, Davis R. Chant Realtors and The Chamber of the Northern Poconos toasted the fundraising effort lakeside. “It was a pleasure to be surrounded by like-minded community leaders that share in the value of supporting the Lake Wallenpaupack fireworks show,” stated Jim Shook, Treasurer for the Board of Directors of the Chamber of the Northern Poconos.

“It is because of these dedicated people, that we can boast the largest firework show in the area and provide an excellent event for all who live, work and vacation here in the Lake Region of the Northern Poconos!”

Since 1975, crowds have converged on Lake Wallenpapuack to watch the 4th of July fireworks display. “We’re proud to support this popular summer event,” explained Justin Genzlinger, Owner/CEO of Settlers Hospitality. “It’s an honor to give back to the community and be part of an Independence Day celebration that has become a beloved tradition for so many families in the Lake Wallenpaupack region.” The donation was made possible due to the overwhelming success of the 3rd Annual Wally Wine Fest. The event at The Waterfront at Silver Birches Resort continues to grow in scope and attendance each year. Over 1,500 people attended the three-day festival to sample labels from more than 100 domestic and international labels, shop the marketplace, participate in seminars and savor fine food and wine pairings.

The 2019 fireworks display will take place on Thursday, July 4 at approximately 9:15 p.m. Seating

and parking are available at Wallenpaupack Area High School on Route 6 in Hawley, PA. The rain date

is July 5.

