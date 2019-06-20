HONESDALE — From coal mining to glass cutting, the ties between Northeastern Pennsylvania and the Emerald Isle run very deep. Celebrate our Irish heritage with a performance by the Irish Balladeers on Thursday, June 20, at 7:30 PM in Honesdale’s Central Park. This concert is presented by the Wayne County Creative Arts Council, as part of the 52nd annual Summer Festival of Park Events.

Led by Bob Rogers, the Irish Balladeers have been performing for more than 50 years. Their programs combine songs about the history and experience of the Irish with traditional ballads and jigs, for an evening that is both educational and immensely entertaining. Their first album, released in 1970, told the story of the “Molly Maguires,” an Irish secret society in the late 1800’s, best known for their activism among Irish-American and Irish immigrant coal miners.

There is no admission charge for Summer Festival events, but free-will donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments, including pizza, hot dogs, and snacks, will be available for purchase, but attendees can also bring their own food. (No alcohol or smoking, please.) Bring a blanket or chair for seating. For more information, contact Project Manager Mitzi Kielar at 570-785-3674, or find WCCAC online via Facebook or at www.honesdaleparkevents.org. In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place in the Parish Hall of Grace Episcopal Church.