Lake Ariel – The popular Science on Tap series returns for 2019 at the Wallenpaupack Brewing Company. Science on Tap is a monthly gathering in Wayne and Pike Counties that features public discussion on engaging science topics. Science on Tap features a brief, informal presentation by a scientist or other expert followed by lively conversation. The goal is to promote enthusiasm for science in a fun, spirited, and accessible way, while also meeting new people. Come join the conversation!

For each event, we tap an expert in a particular field to lead a presentation and lively discussion in an informal setting. The programs are always free, but if you decide to purchase food and drink, it's your bill! There is no registration to attend, but you might plan to arrive early for the best seating. Programs begin at 6 pm.

The topic for June’s conversation is The State of the World’s Lakes. The health of lakes in Pennsylvania and around the world is threatened by a decline in water quality, harmful cyanobacterial blooms (HABs), invasive species, and other problems. Climate change is also having profound effects on lake health. Rising water temperatures, loss of winter ice cover, changes in lake stratification, increased evaporation, and more extreme weather events, including droughts and intense rainstorms, are further complicating already challenging lake protection and restoration efforts. These changes are affecting the food web in lakes, from plankton to entire fish communities.

Presenter Lisa Borre will share stories from her writing, travels, and work with lake basin communities and research and management networks to review lessons learned and describe promising strategies for working together for healthy lakes.

Lisa Borre is a Senior Research Specialist at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies and involved with numerous lake-related organizations at the local, national, regional, and global levels. She is the Mid-Atlantic representative on the board of the North American Lake Management Society (NALMS) and an active member of the Global Lake Ecological Observatory Network (GLEON). She also wrote about global lake topics for National Geographic's Water Currents blog and advises the magazine on lake-related articles. She currently lives near the Chesapeake Bay in Annapolis, Maryland.

For more information contact Lacawac Sanctuary at info@lacawac.org or 570-689-9494.