Non-profit groups providing health-related programs or services in Wayne or Pike Counties, or Carbondale or Forest City areas, PA in need of support funding may qualify for a Community Grant from the Wayne Memorial Health Foundation (WMHF).

Applications will be accepted from organizations whose focus includes health care-related services in the areas of injury and disease prevention and treatment and the promotion of good health and wellbeing for residents in the Wayne Memorial Health System service area.

Applicants must complete a program application that includes proof of their IRS 501(c) 3 tax-exempt status; submission of their group’s non-discrimination policy; demonstration that they are not providing unnecessary duplication of services in the community; provision of written statement of their objectives, target population, anticipated benefits, activities and evaluation procedures.

Applications and guidelines are available on Wayne Memorial Hospital’s webpage at wmh.org, or may be obtained from Wayne Memorial Health Foundation, Attn: Jack Dennis, Executive Director, 601 Park Street, Honesdale, PA 18431, or by calling (570) 251-6533 or emailingdennis@wmh.org. Applications are due no later than June 30, 2019.

Organizations that received funding from the 2018 WMHF Community Grant Program and wish to re-apply must provide a Progress Report with their application that details the use of the 2018 grant funds and the status of their project, if they have not already provided a report previously.