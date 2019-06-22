Dick Snyder, who raised llamas there, wished the land to be preserved

MILFORD TWP. - The Delaware Highlands Conversancy has sent an announcement that Foster Hill Farm, where the late Richard “Dick” L. Snyder lived and raised llamas, will be protected for future generations.

Snyder was a civic leader, philanthropist and local business owner, and lived at Foster Hill Farm, just outside of Milford. It was his desire to bequeath the property to the Delaware Highlands Conservancy.

The farm is soon to be transferred to Delaware Highlands Conservancy, which is the region’s primary land trust.

As stated in the press release, “In his typical altruistic spirit, Mr. Snyder made the Conservancy the beneficiary of Foster Hill Farm knowing that it would protect the land’s natural resources while allowing sustainable uses including forestry, agriculture, and community purposes.”

Prior to his passing in 2014 at the age of 74, Snyder valued the work of the Conservancy and wanted to invest in its mission, the press release states. “He believed that the Board of the Conservancy would be good stewards of the proceeds from the farm.”



Protect the land



A conservation easement is being placed by the Conservancy to protect the land for future generations. A conservation easement is a voluntary, legally binding agreement between a landowner and a land trust that permanently protects a property’s natural values in which the landowner continues to own and manage the land, subject to the permitted uses detailed in the easement.

With the easement in place, Delaware Highlands Conservancy will search for a conservation buyer for Foster Hill Farm, with proceeds being used to support the Conservancy’s mission of land conservation. As the easement holder, the Delaware Highlands Conservancy will work with the landowner to provide assistance and guidance in caring for the land. The Conservancy will also perform annual visits to Foster Hill Farm to ensure that the requirements in the conservation easement are being upheld. This will guarantee that the farm’s unique conservation values are protected forever.

Conservancy Executive Director Diane Rosencrance stated in the press release, “We are deeply honored to be one of the beneficiaries of Dick Snyder's estate and the named recipient of his beloved Foster Hill Farm. He believed in the conservation of land and the protection of our natural resources. By bequeathing his farm to the Conservancy, he took steps to act on his vision of protecting his own land for future generations and to support the continuing work of the Conservancy.”



Raised llamas



Snyder was born in Carlisle, and raised on a nearby dairy farm. A certified public accountant, he served various executive management positions until 1991 when he retired from Philip Morris International. After retiring he lived primarily in Milford, where in 1985 he purchased Foster Hill Farm.

Snyder wished to keep the property as a working farm, but instead of raising cattle, he became a well-know llama breeder. He served as president of the Pennsylvania Llama and Alpaca Association. At Foster Hill Farm, at one time he had as many as 100 llamas in his herd, many of them prize winners. His business was called “Snyder Quality Llamas.”

Every July, Snyder hosted an Open Barn Day at the farm which drew more than 500 people to see the llamas. He also held an annual neighborhood picnic there. The Milford Enhancement Committee also had its annual Welcome Party there on several occasions.

The 70 acre organic farm also supplied Milford’s Hotel Fauchere, which Snyder co-owned with his friend Sean Strub.

“Dick enjoyed many happy years at Foster Hill Farm and it brought him joy to know the property will be protected in perpetuity,” said Strub, who is also Milford’s Mayor. “Protecting this land is an extraordinary gift to our community and another example of Dick’s legacy of generosity and vision.”

Snyder was the founder of Milford Enhancement Committee and co-founded the Greater Pike Community Foundation. He also was the former chairman of the National Sclerosis Society.



About the Conservancy



Founded in 1994, the Delaware Highlands Conservancy is a nationally accredited land trust that has protected more than 15,000 acres of clean waters, wildlife habitat, and working farms and forests in the Upper Delaware River Region. In addition, the Conservancy offers diverse educational programming and encourages responsible land stewardship throughout the region.

The Conservancy maintains offices in Hawley, PA and Bethel, NY.

To learn more about the Conservancy and Foster Hill Farm, please visit DelawareHighlands.org or call at 570-226-3164.





