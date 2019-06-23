Free panel discussion, June 25

PIKE COUNTY - An informational session for veterans and families in the Pike County area is planned for Saturday morning, June 25 at the Marsch Kellogg American legion Post 139 in Milford.

The program is known as Operation S.A.V.E. The acronym is for Signs of suicide; Asking the important question; Validating the veteran’s experience and Encouraging treatment, expediting referral.

Learn how to identify a veteran in need and encourage them to seek help. Find out how to identify a veteran in need of VA services and help them to enroll in these resources.

There is no charge for the program, which begins at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and registration. Lunch will be provided.

The main speaker is Alberto Morales, LCSW, SPC Wilkes Barre Veterans Administration Medical Center.

Panelists include: Pierce Bunce, Pike County Veterans Affairs; Chris Crossley, Pike APPRISE; Laurie Bryceland, G.A.I.T. Horses fir Heroes; Wallenpaupack Vets for Vets; Carbon Monroe Pike Mental Health/ Developmental Services; Resources from County and Veteran Services.

Post 139 is located at 103 County Road 2001 (“01” or Milford Road), Milford.

Please let them know you plan to attend by June 19, by calling 570-775-5550 (Pike County Area Agency on Aging).