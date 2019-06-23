HONESDALE - On Thursday, June 27 at 7 p.m. there will be a film screening of As You Like It as part of the Such Sweet Thunder: Shakespeare's Plays on Film Series at The Cooperage.

Dr. Robert Dugan will introduce the play with a brief background and orientation.

“The Such Sweet Thunder" series has screened 28 plays over the past three years. "We have tried to present only the most accurate versions, while enthusiastically supporting the rich and varied tradition of interpretation. Fortunately, more and more plays are receiving sophisticated film treatments, and we will continue to research and offer only the best and highest quality versions of the plays,” says Dr. Robert Dugan, host of the series.

After the screening, there will be an opportunity for discussion. Donations will be collected at the door. The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.