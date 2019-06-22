HAWLEY - The spring Arts & Crafts Fair in Bingham Park, hosted by the local Chamber of Commerce for decades, was held in Bingham Park, June 8. Although previously held twice a year, the Chamber of the Northern Poconos has not listed one this year for September. The spring event, held under glorious sunshine, featured rows of tents with over 90 assorted vendors, from handcrafted dolls to moose antlers ready to mount.

Just a few of the vendors are pictured here.