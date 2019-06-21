OXFORD, OH— Blakely resident Kyle Walsh, a current master's student in the Global Field Program from Miami University's Project Dragonfly, will travel to Paraguay. Walsh will study co-develop an Eco-Leadership program with our partner, Para La Tierra.

Project Dragonfly's Earth Expeditions graduate courses have engaged more than 2,300 people in firsthand educational and scientific research at critical conservation field sites in Africa, Australia, Asia and the Americas. Dragonfly is located in the department of biology at Miami University, a state university in Oxford, Ohio. Miami was established in 1809 and is listed as one of the eight original Public Ivies.

