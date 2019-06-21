HAWLEY - The Wayne Choralaires are set to perform "An American Tapestry" on Sunday, June 23rd at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Hawley, at 2:30 p.m.

The sanctuary is handicapped accessible and air conditioned for your comfort. No admission charge, but a free-will offering will be accepted.

"An American Tapestry" is described as a creative weaving of the colors and sounds of American folk music, interwoven with some favorite patriotic music.



Monday in Honesdale



Monday evening, June 24, beginning at 7:30, the Choralaires present “American Tapestry” as part of the 52nd annual Summer Festival of Park Events.

The concert, presented by the Wayne County Creative Arts Council, will take place on the Fasshauer Stage in Honesdale’s Central Park.

There is no admission charge for Summer Festival events, but free-will donations are accepted. Refreshments, including pizza, hot dogs, and snacks, will be available for purchase, but attendees can also bring their own food. (No alcohol or smoking, please.) Bring a blanket or chair for seating.

For more information, contact Project Manager Mitzi Kielar at 570-785-3674, or find WCCAC online via Facebook or at www.honesdaleparkevents.org. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Central United Methodist Church.



Formed in 1968



The director is Betsy Black. Accompanying the Wayne Choralieres will be Missy Robbins and Cindy Robbins.

The Wayne Choralaires is a community based choir, formed in 1968 and performing ever since.

Call 570-253-2782 for information about the Wayne Choralaires. They are also on Facebook.