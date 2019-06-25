This Tuesday,June 25, The News Eagle’s editor’s desk will be relocated to the County Seat- you know, the big city (compared to Hawley) 10 miles up Route 6!

I speak of Honesdale, where at the corner of 8th and Court Streets, The Wayne Independent has been located for more than 50 years. Watch out TWI, here comes company! The News Eagle, the continued voice of the greater Hawley Lake Region, is moving in.

Competition?! No, not really! Our papers USED to be fierce competitors but since the mid-2000’s, GateHouse Media, TWI’s owner, has also included TNE under its wings. We share the same publisher (Michelle Fleece). Though our primary coverage areas are mostly unique, there is overlap, and the editorial departments maintain a friendly relationship. For years, we have shared each other’s stories, and in other ways help each other be a success.

Of course there’s the “friendly rivalry”- not really rivalry, though while TWI boasts of starting in 1878, TNE has a direct “ink line” with predecessor Wayne County publications stretching back to the 1840’s! It’s a fact. The “Eagle” began in Hawley as the Pike Wayne Eagle in the 1950’s and came known as The News Eagle after John C. Dyson Jr. took charge in 1965.

Then there’s the Wallenpaupack Buckhorns and the Honesdale Hornets. better not go there! (Dare I wear purple in Honesdale?) Western Wayne School District is more in the middle and both can try and claim it!

Some people have practically “bid farewell” to me though I am quick to point out The News Eagle will STILL cover the SAME AREA. The only difference is where my desk is. I have plans to maintain a regular physical presence in the Hawley/Lake area, hopefully each week perhaps starting the day in Hawley to write stories on a laptop and otherwise report on news. I hope to have immediate back copies in my briefcase to be available for anyone wishing to buy the last issue (or current) if they see me and ask.

Hawley Library Director Deb Corcoran has kindly agreed to let me meet with interview subjects at the library as the need arises, after contacting her first.

This is the last edition (June 22, 2019) put together from my desk in Hawley! We have been at the Hawley Silk Mill five years.

Be sure to stop in at 220-8th St., Honesdale. We have current and back issues of The News Eagle there, and I’ll be glad to meet with clients at TWI. My new phone number will be 570-253-3055, ext. 315; email is the same.

The TWI Editor, Melissa Lee and myself will certainly find important ways to aid one another by being in the same building, such as cutting where we have been duplicating.

I’m also happy to have long-time reporter Katie Collins back as a paid correspondent, to cover certain meetings and events; we also have very capable correspondents Jeff Sidle and Cheryl Mitchell.

YOUR contributions of news and photos as well as new tips and feedback are always welcome, and continue to be an invaluable part of what we do. Thank you for being one of The News Eagle’s readers!





