HAWLEY - “The project at this point is substantially complete,” Lou Cozza told Hawley Borough Council, June 12, speaking of the flood levee culvert project that took up so much time, effort and grant funding. Repair work started in July 2018, almost a year ago.

The only work that Maiocco Excavating Inc., the contractor, had to do yet was to finish grouting of pipes that had been slip-lined, and to build a frame for the flap gate on the box culvert behind the ambulance hall on River Street.

Cozza, who represents the borough engineering firm Kiley Associates, said that they finally had a good week (of weather).

“I’m excited about our levee,” said Mayor Kevin Hawk. “Don’t we all,” Councilman Mike Dougherty added.

Costing $441,026, or around three fourths of the total of the entire borough budget, the project obtained grants from various stare sources notably DCED and PENNVEST. Council member Michelle Rojas spearheaded the funding search.

The project required replacement of 10 deteriorating box culvert pipes that extend through the earthen flood levee and the concrete flood control work along Middle Creek.

The culverts have flap gates that stop rising flood water from the Lackawaxen River and Middle Creek, releases excess storm water from the town. The culverts replaced date were installed the the flood mitigation project was built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1961. A failed inspection prompted the repair project which became top priority on Council’s agenda the past few years.



Also discussed:



• Council is planning an upgrade to the borough website (www.hawleyborough.org).

Other meeting items were reported in this past Saturday's News Eagle.

Hawley Council meets on the second Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Borough Hall, 94 Main Avenue.







