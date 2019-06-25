HONESDALE- Visit The Cooperage, Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m. for a “fun and educational experience” learning how to use essential oils to support you and your family’s summer activities.

During this class you will experience firsthand the incredible power of pure essential oils and learn how you can incorporate them into your life to improve the health and wellbeing of yourself and family members. Have fun experimenting with cooking with oils, make homemade scented play dough and enjoy scrumptious oil infused snacks.

Spin the prize wheel for a free gift.

This workshop is $5 per person or $10 per family and is led by Helen Mele Robinson PhD and Eileen Reiman.

Helen Mele Robinson, PhD brings 35+ years’ experience from her career as an educator to her skills as a Wellness Advocate. Whether as an early childhood educator, college professor, or a parent, Helen has advocated finding a healthy balance between mind, body, and spirit. She is a Certified Life Coach with a focus on Health & Wellness, certified to offer the essential oils AromaTouch Technique, and has personally experienced the benefits of essential oils for six-years. As a Honesdale resident Helen is eager to share natural solutions for healthy empowered living with members of the community.

Eileen Reiman Wellness Advocate has been immersed in the use, sharing, and education of essential oils for seven years. She is certified to offer the essential oils AromaTouch Technique and is trained in the Symphony of Cells protocol. Eileen was introduced to the benefits of essential oils after personally providing loving hospice care for a family member. The use of essential oils helped Eileen in her process of emotional healing and regaining her physical health. Her life experience and expertise as an early childhood educator has given Eileen the knowledge of how to integrate essential oils into a family’s daily routine for optimal wellbeing.

The Cooperage is found at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.