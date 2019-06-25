SCRANTON – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on June 24, 2019, United States District Court Judge James

Munley sentenced Adam Kamor, age 44, to seven years of imprisonment and three years of

supervised release, for committing money laundering and tax evasion.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Kamor worked as a Certified Public

Accountant and operated the accounting business Decker Accounting LLC in Wilkes-Barre,

Pennsylvania. From October 2014 to January 2018, Kamor embezzled approximately $1,384,000 from one of his clients, a non-profit organization, by shifting the funds through a

series of accounts under his control. Kamor used the embezzled funds for his own personal

benefit, primarily to gamble at the Mohegan Sun Pocono casino.

Kamor also failed to report a total of $804,365.73 in income between tax years 2014

($110,607.08), 2015 ($315,224.71), and 2016 ($378,533.94). Kamor filed false Form 1040

Individual Income Tax Returns for each of those tax years.

The United States seized $32,443 of the remaining embezzled funds, which will be

returned to the victim of Kamor’s crimes. Judge Munley ordered Kamor to pay additional

restitution of $1,353,244.56 to his victim, and $241,623 to the IRS, to satisfy his outstanding tax obligation.

In pronouncing the sentence, Judge Munley highlighted the serious nature of the

offense, and interests in sending a deterrent message to like-minded criminals.

“Not only did this defendant willfully fail in his duty as a citizen to pay his fair share, he

further enriched himself by stealing from an organization that existed for the benefit of others,” said U.S. Attorney Freed. “We were able to aggressively prosecute this white collar criminal because of the hard work and dedication of our partners at IRS Criminal Investigation. If tax cheats in the Middle District of Pennsylvania are not on notice, then they are not paying attention.”

“Money laundering is tax evasion in progress,” stated Special Agent in Charge Guy Ficco

of the IRS’s Criminal Investigations Division.

“IRS Criminal Investigation is committed to unraveling complex financial transactions and money laundering schemes where individuals attempt to conceal the true source of their money. Rest assured that IRS-CI will continue to protect the integrity of the tax system by ensuring everyone pays the right amount of tax.”

The investigation was conducted by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo prosecuted the case.