Have you ever told your daughter she’s a drama queen? Does your son have a flair for telling jokes? Does your grandchild like to act out roles from his favorite storybooks? If so, here’s the perfect creative outlet: The Lakeside Players’ 15th annual free theater camp.

The camp is open to all children, ages 9 to 13, including those who’ve never set foot on a stage. This year, camp will be held from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from July 15 to 19 and July 22 to 26 at Lakeville Community Hall, Route 590, Lakeville(between the firehouse and the United Methodist Church).

At the end of camp, the children will show off what they’ve learned at a free performance for family and friends on Saturday, July 27, at 7 p.m. Every child will have a part in the play. Instructors for the camp are veteran Lakeside actresses Roxan Schwartz and Veronica Deisler, who have appeared in numerous Lakeside productions.

At camp, children will play theater games, rehearse scenes and learn the basics of acting on Lakeside’s friendly stage. Kids interested in working behind the scenes on lights, sound or costumes are welcome, too. There are no auditions, because Lakeside believes every child has a talent to show off.

This year’s camp play, written by Deisler, is called “The Time Machine Caper.” Oliver builds a time machine because he wants to travel into the future. But instead, the machine teleports in reverse, bringing in people from other dimensions. Even worse, they’re imaginary characters from books and movies, like Snow White, a Vulcan from Star Trek, and a magician from King Arthur’s Round Table! What happens when this motley crew finds itself in Oliver’s family room? Join us this summer to find out!

Why hold a free camp? “It’s Lakeside’s gift to the community for all its support,” said Tony Schwartz, co-founder of the 20-year-old theater company. “We’re also grateful to Lakeville United Methodist Church for giving us use of the hall for free for 2 weeks every summer,” he added.

Founded in 1999, The Lakeside Players is an award-winning community theater company specializing in full-length comedies and mysteries, many of them originals. The group performs every spring and fall at Lakeville Community Hall.

Tonylou Productions, Lakeside’s sister company, is a professional production company specializing in motorcoach day trips. They currently perform from March through November at The Waterfront Banquet Center at Silver Birches (formerly Ehrhardt’s) and The Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale.

For more information about the free theater camp, call 570-947-3349.